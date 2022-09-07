Video of elderly woman selling chocolates on a train goes viral, netizens admire her spirit

How many of you can relate to the fact that age is just a number? An elderly woman has proved that it's never too late to start something new. If you are passionate about your aim, nothing can stop you.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which an elderly woman dressed in a suit was seen approaching passengers on a Mumbai local train with a box of chocolates and other food items.

The song in the background 'Mana k mushkil hai safar par sunn o musafir' made it a more heart-touching video.

Netizens are appreciating her spirit as even in old age when people might ask for help from others, she is working hard to earn money independently.

In the past week, the video was shared by a train commuter Mona F Khan on her Instagram handle.

Sharing the video, she wrote, "Vo maang nahi rahe.... Mehnat kar rahe hai... Ho sake utni help karo. #reality"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch6wgnuunC5/

Working hard at her age impressed users on Instagram.

And as soon as the video went viral, users flooded the comments section.

One of the users wrote, "Sometimes we should buy things from these hardworking people even if we don't need them. It can help them a lot."

Another user commented, "Her smile."

People also enquired about her contact details. The comment reads, "Anyone can share her address or anyway to contact her please." "Someone share the station where you saw her!"

"Bus asie hi video ko dekh dekh kr life me himmat milti hai," wrote an inspired user.

The video has garnered more than 480K likes on Instagram.

( With inputs from ANI )

