VIDEO! Shehnaz's special performance for late actor Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale

After 16 weeks of regular dose of entertainment, 'Bigg Boss 15' is all set to drop the curtains on Sunday and it will be a mega event as a galaxy full of stars will be seen adding a sprinkle of fun to it.

Viewers will witness Shehnaaz revisiting the stage of 'Bigg Boss' as she's all set to give tribute, a 'pyaar bhara salaam' to her friend and season 13 winner and late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Colors TV posted a promo of the final where Shehnaz can be seen performing. The caption read,"Shehnaazgill banane aa rahi hai grand finale aur bhi special with her heart touching tribute to Sidharth Shukla."

Dressed in a lavender gown, Shehnaaz dances her heart out as he celebrates Sidharth Shukla‘s legacy on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale stage and also remembers him through her own journey with him in the show.

To add more glamour and entertainment to the Colors show, former winners of the show - Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik and Urvashi Dholakia will be gracing the show to celebrate 15 successful seasons of 'Bigg Boss'.

