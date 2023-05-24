Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat' gets its sound work done at legendary Abbey Road Studios

London [UK], May 24 : The sound work of Vidya Balan's 'Neeyat' has been done at iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Having earned a name for itself for being the epicentre of work for many legendary musicians and artists, Abbey Road Studios has been a musical pillar to the Beatles, Pink Floyd, Amy Winehouse and more recently Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Lady Gaga.

It is also one of the world's premier destinations for film scoring with illustrious movies like Raiders of the Lost Ark, the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies, movies from the Harry Potter series, Black Panther, 1917, Avengers: Endgame including the Oscar-winning scores of Gravity and The Shape of Water being composed here.

'Neeyat' is a suspense-thriller, which revolves around the story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) investigating inexplicable killings at a billionaire's party where nothing is as it seems and all suspects have a secret or two.

The film is helmed by Anu Menon and will be out in theatres on July 7. Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Prajakta Koli, Neeraj Kabi, Amrita Puri, Shahana Goswami, Niki Walia, Dipannita Sharma, Shashank Arora, Danesh Razvi, Ishika Mehra and Madhav Deval will also be seen in pivotal roles.

