Vidya Balan-starrer 'Neeyat' intriguing teaser, posters unveiled

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 : Ahead of its trailer launch, the makers unveiled an intriguing teaser and 11 posters of the movie's primary characters introducing us to Vidya Balan's character, detective Mira Rao and the 10 suspects.

Taking to Instagram, Abundantia Entertainment shared a series of posters and teasers.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtvPTn_AuOo/

While the teaser gives us a preview into the enigmatic world of the murder mystery, each of the posters paints an alluring image of the characters, raising immense anticipation for the trailer.

'Neeyat' features a stellar ensemble cast led by Vidya Balan and including Ram Kapoor, Rahul Bose, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami, Amrita Puri, Dipannita Sharma, Niki Walia, Shashank Arora, Prajakta Koli and Danesh Razvi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtvWoEMpkM4/

'Neeyat' is a suspense-thriller, which revolves around the story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) investigating inexplicable killings at a billionaire's party where nothing is as it seems and all suspects have a secret or two.

The movie is directed by Anu Menon who last directed Vidya Balan in the 2020 superhit 'Shakuntala Devi', based on the life and times of the lady known as the human-computer. Anu Menon's recent directing credits also include multiple episodes of the internationally acclaimed series 'Killing Eve'.

Produced by the Vikram Malhotra-led Abundantia Entertainment, that also produced Shakuntala Devi, and co-produced by Prime Video, Neeyat narrates a gripping suspense story of an unlikely detective (Vidya Balan) who investigates a mysterious murder at a billionaire's party where nothing is what it seems and all suspects hide a secret or two.

'Neeyat' releases only in theatres on July 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor