Vidya Balan urges hubby Siddharth to give 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant a chance to sing

Mumbai, April 19 Actress Vidya Balan, who was left stunned by 'Superstar Singer 3' contestant Atharav Bakshi's rendition of the song 'Humari Adhuri Kahani', expressed her desire to advocate for him to her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur and other producers, urging them to give him a chance to sing.

Vidya appeared on the stage of the kids' singing reality show along with her 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' co-star Pratik Gandhi.

Atharav from Hazaribagh, Jharkhand won hearts with his magical version of the song 'Humari Adhuri Kahani', accompanied by his team captain Pawandeep Rajan on the piano.

Praising the performance, Vidya said: "Atharva, thank you so much; your performance touched my heart deeply, and I am blessed to have witnessed your singing. At 12, you’ve managed to evoke such strong emotions in me, I had goosebumps throughout your song, and I am so emotional right now. Honestly, I'm at a loss for words. Your talent is exceptional, and I'm truly moved."

"Right now, I'm filled with the urge to reach out to my husband Siddharth and all the producers I know and insist that they give you a chance to sing. You truly deserve it. And this is one of the amazing things that I like about the kids here, they give their 100 per cent, which is very inspirational for us," added Vidya.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs on Sony.

