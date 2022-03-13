Vidyut Jammwal's fitness videos inspire Ganesh Venkatram to revive Marma practice

Chennai, March 13 Tamil actor Ganesh Venkatram, who is inspired by the physical fitness videos of Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal, has now sent out a big hug to Vidyut to express his appreciation for the star's willingness to share his knowledge and thereby impact people's lives.

In a Twitter post, Ganesh said, "Bro (referring to Vidyut Jammwal) , a big genuine heart felt hug to you...Love the way you are taking your passion and knowledge and impacting people's lives. I have been myself doing Marma after seeing your videos and expereincing self-healing.Can't imagine how many people have benefited from it bhai. More power to you."

When got in touch with Ganesh to know more, he said, "Vidyut has been a dear friend right from the time of my modelling days in Mumbai. He put the time available during the lockdowns to good use by making videos that were very inspiring and useful for self-healing and fitness."

Ganesh, who has been a yoga practitioner for several years, says he was inspired to revive his Marma practice after watching the videos.

"Marma is a branch of yoga that deals with healing," the actor, who had a back injury, says and adds that the practise has yielded good results.

The south star feels that Vidyut has kept his videos simple and thereby enabled it to reach scores of people. "He didn't go into any theory but just showed how to do it in a practical manner. That has helped people do it themselves," Ganesh, who has a series of film projects in different stages of production, says.

On the work front, Ganesh has two films, 'Un Parvaiyil' and 'Red Sandalwood', in Tamil and two films in Telugu. This apart, he is all set to begin work on a webseries that will release on ZEE5. "The web series will be a political thriller," the actor signs off.

