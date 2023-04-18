Vidyut on 'IB 71': Was my personal urge to bring the stories of the unsung heroes to the world

Mumbai, April 18 Bollywood action star and producer Vidyut Jammwal is all set to don the uniform for his upcoming spy thriller 'IB 71'. He says being an army kid he has seen the lives of the unsung heroes up-close and it was his personal urge to bring their stories to the world.

Vidyut said: "Being an army kid I have seen the lives of our unsung heroes up-close and it was my personal urge to bring their stories to the world. Producing a film that puts the intelligence bureau at the centre of the narrative is my way of paying tribute to their sacrifices and contributions."

The film talks about how our Indian Intelligence Bureau in a secret mission, outwitted the entire enemy establishment and gave our armed forces the required advantages to face the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

'The Ghazi Attack' director Sankalp Reddy shares: "Vidyut was keen that we make the film exactly the way we had envisioned it. Moreover, even though he is a first-time producer, it never felt like that."

"The entire crew was impressed with the way Vidyut not only fleshed out his role but also slipped into the role of a producer seamlessly."

'IB 71' is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment.

Produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Abbas Sayyed, co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The film is directed by national award winner Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP.

