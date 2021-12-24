Vihan Verma: Every time I meet or work with someone, I have got to learn something new from them

Mumbai, Dec 24 Actor Vihan Verma, who is currently seen playing Mohit Chavan in the popular television show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', says that every lesson he learnt in the entertainment industry has its own count.

He says: "It's been a great experience while working here in the entertainment industry. It's been almost 5 years here; I have achieved a lot with my hard work and dedication. Every time I meet or work with someone here, I have got to learn something new from them. Good or bad every lesson has its counts."

The actor feels struggle is part and parcel of an actor's life.

"I've struggled a lot. In fact, I believe struggle never stops for anyone, be it an actor or someone who's working in the corporate world. Only the l difference is, actors face a lot of rejections in comparison to other fields. And this is what at least motivates me to work hard towards my goal every day. So far, I'm very happy in my professional space," he added.

Vihan, known for featuring in shows such as 'Bawara Dil', 'Shubhaarambh', 'Maa Ka Ladla Bigad Gaya', 'Savdhaan India' and 'Crime Patrol', says after essaying a positive role in current show, he wants to play a grey shade character.

He shared: "I play Mohit as of now, who is a very emotional and expressive person. As it is a positive character, I would love to explore a negative or a grey character in the future. I've always loved playing such characters as they are really challenging and you have a lot to portray."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor