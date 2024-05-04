Vijay Deverakonda Announces New Movie with Ravi Kiran Kola (See Tweet)

Good news for all Vijay Deverakonda fans as he will be teaming up with Ravi Kiran Kola for new project. Ravi Kiran Kola posted this good news on his official account X (Twitter). He posted a photo with popular director, Ravi Kiran Kola. However, the project is now titled yet, but this photo has created a wave of excitement among his fans. This movie will mark Vijay's first rural drama.

It’s time for our Vicious Dynamite to be lit. It’s time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda 🔥🤗. Let’s wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official#DilRaju garu #Sirish garu 🤗🤗.#SVC59



Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time. pic.twitter.com/rmNnj4aY3r — Ravi Kiran Kola (@storytellerkola) May 4, 2024

Vijay was last seen in movie 'The Family Star' with Sita Rama Star Mrunal Thakur. In the movie, Vijay plays Govardhan, a family man who is devoted to his family and dreams of achieving greatness. However, he must also take on the responsibility of supporting his large extended family.

Vijay Deverakonda's film 'The Family Star' received mixed reviews from audience. Some individuals were seen criticizing his movie on social media. Initially, there were reports of Vijay's team had filed a complaint against the trolls, but it has been clarified that Vijay has not filed any complaints against anyone.