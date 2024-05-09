Vijay Deverakonda, Rahul Sankrityan team up again after 'Taxiwaala'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 9 : Telugu actor Vijay Deverakonda is teaming up once again with director Rahul Sankrityan for his 14th movie, following their collaboration on 'Taxiwaala'.

The actor made the announcement on his birthday, May 9, after revealing his 13th film earlier in the day with director Ravi Kiran Kola.

Taking to his X account, Vijay announced the news of 'VD14' on Thursday, along with a fresh movie poster.

The film is described as a period-action drama set in the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, with Mythri Movie Makers producing it.

https://twitter.com/TheDeverakonda/status/1788443108025438225?t=Ud2dgsorE1uGb-e4x_z1YQ&s=19

Alongside the poster, Vijay added a caption that read, "'The Legend of the Cursed Land'. Rahul Sankrityan X Vijay Deverakonda @MythriOfficial (sic)."

Vijay has yet another collaboration with producer Dil Raju and director Ravi Kiran Kola. Dubbed as #SVC59, it marks Deverakonda's first venture into the rural action genre.

The poster, released on social media showcases the actor hued in all red, depicting blood.

Vijay shared the poster with a caption that read, "The blood on my hands is not of their death, but of my own rebirth' Ravi Kiran Kola X Vijay Deverakonda @SVC_official (sic)."

https://x.com/TheDeverakonda/status/1788415706121294240

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently receiving appreciation for 'Family Star'.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur.

The film revolves around Govardhan (played by Vijay Deverakonda), a middle-class man devoted to his family's happiness.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) was released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

