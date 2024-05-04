Vijay Deverakonda to star in Ravi Kiran Kola's next

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 : After 'Family Star', actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to team up with producer Dil Raju for a new project.

On Saturday, director Ravi Kiran Kola took to his X handle and dropped a picture featuring himself, Vijay Deverakonda and Dil Raju.

The picture captured Vijay posing with Ravi Kiran Kola and Dil Raju.

Along with the picture, Ravi Kiran Kola captioned the post, "It's time for our Vicious Dynamite to be lit. It's time now, to make our vision a reality. @TheDevarakonda. Let's wreck havoc, you and I. @SVC_official#DilRaju garu #Sirish garu . #SVC59 Together we WILL deliver a promising film. See you on 9th. Until next time.

The yet-to-be-titled film will mark the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Ravi Kiran Kola.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda is currently receiving appreciation for 'Family Star'.

Directed by Parasuram Petla, 'Family Star' marks the first collaboration between Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur.

The film revolves around Govardhan (played by Vijay Deverakonda), a middle-class man devoted to his family's happiness.

Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) was released in theatres on April 5, 2024.

