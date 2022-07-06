Vijay Sethupathi to play the antagonist in Shah RukhKhan's Jawan - Reports

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been in the limelight ever since the first look of the Atlee directorial was unveiled. Now as per reports, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in to essay the villain's role in the film. . According to a news portal, the actor has agreed to battle it out against Shah Rukh Khan in 'Jawan' and is set to join the sets of the film in Mumbai soon. The makers are yet to announce an official confirmation about Vijay’s inclusion in the cast of ‘Jawan’.

Shah Rukh Khan will share the frame with Nayanthara in this film. Speaking about ‘Jawan’, Shah Rukh Khan had recently shared, “There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about ‘Jawan’ except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done of ‘Jawan’ is thrilling and exciting.” ‘Jawan’ is scheduled to hit the screens in June, 2023 and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.