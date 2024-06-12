Vijay Varma's series 'Matka King' goes on floors

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : The shooting for Vijay Varma-starrer series 'Matka King' has commenced.

The update was shared on the official social media handles of Prime Video.

"Ready to place our bet! #MatkaKingOnPrime soon but filming now," a post read on the Instagram handle of the streaming giant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The makers also unveiled a new poster of the show. In the poster, Vijay can be seen sporting a moustache.

The official synopsis of 'Matka King' read, "It is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'. This game takes the city by storm, democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite."

The series also features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.

