Vijay Varma's series 'Matka King' goes on floors

By ANI | Published: June 12, 2024 08:28 PM2024-06-12T20:28:17+5:302024-06-12T20:30:03+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 12 : The shooting for Vijay Varma-starrer series 'Matka King' has commenced.
The update was shared on the official social media handles of Prime Video.
"Ready to place our bet! #MatkaKingOnPrime soon but filming now," a post read on the Instagram handle of the streaming giant.
The makers also unveiled a new poster of the show. In the poster, Vijay can be seen sporting a moustache.
The official synopsis of 'Matka King' read, "It is a fictional tale set in 1960s Mumbai, where an enterprising cotton trader who craves legitimacy and respect starts a new gambling game dubbed 'Matka'. This game takes the city by storm, democratizing a terrain previously reserved for the rich and elite."
The series also features Kritika Kamra, Sai Tamhankar, Gulshan Grover and Siddharth Jadhav in pivotal roles.
