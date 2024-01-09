Vijay’s ‘Leo’ To Have a Grand Television Premiere on Pongal

Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Leo’ is all set to make its television debut on Pongal. The action-packed thriller, which smashed box office records when it released on October 19, 2023, will be aired on a popular Tamil channel on the auspicious occasion of the Pongal festival.Sun TV, the leading satellite home banner took to X, wrote, "Nanbas and Nanbis.. Are you ready for the Bloody sweet Pongal? LEO | WORLD TELEVISION PREMIERE | JAN 15 | 6:30 PM". As per the update, the actioner is to debut on January 15th at 6.30 PM. Leo is a star-studded affair with Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Madonna Sebastian, Priya Anand, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Sandy Master, Mathew Thomas and Mansoor Ali Khan as part of the star cast.



Pongal is the celebration of harvest season, and this is the time when people get together to worship mother earth, mother nature and the farm animals for their contribution to their happy life and prosperity. Every year, Pongal is celebrated with a whole lot of grandeur and pomp in Tamil Nadu. According to Hindu mythology, is it believed that Lord Shiva sent his bull Nandi to earth to have an everyday oil massage and bath and a meal once a month. But upon reaching earth, Nandi told Lord Shiva that it is a common thing for everyone. This angered Shiva and he cursed Nandi to stay back on earth and help the human beings with their field work. Hence, Pongal celebrates the harvest of crops and the farm animals for their cooperation in farming.Pongal holds a lot of significance for the people of Tamil Nadu. This is the season of harvest of crops such as sugarcane, turmeric and rice. People also believe that Pongal is the time to perform auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, engagements and other religious activities.

