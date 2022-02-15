Vikram-starrer 'Cobra' wrapped up

Chennai, Feb 15 Director Ajay Gnanmuthu on Tuesday announced that his eagerly awaited action entertainer 'Cobra', featuring 'Chiyaan' Vikam in the lead, had finally been wrapped up.

The director took to Twitter to make the announcement.

He wrote: "It's a wrap!! Close to three years of filming comes to an end!! My sincere thanks to #ChiyaanVikram sir and my entire team who trusted me, sailed through all the struggles and difficult times with me and believed in the vision of #Cobra !! Forever indebted to each one of you! "

Interestingly, actor Vikram completed his portions in the first week of January. The actor was supposed to have completed his portions in December last year. However, he tested positive for Covid and therefore had to isolate himself and undergo treatment before returning to work on the film.

Vikram plays a brilliant mathematician who uses numbers to solve crimes in the film.

The film, which features Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead, has triggered a lot of interest as it will also mark the acting debut of former cricketer Irfan Pathan, who plays the villain in the film.

Cobra, which has cinematography by Harish Kannan, has music by A R Rahman.

