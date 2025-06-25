Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor Starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan to Release in Russia on July 11; Makers Make an Official Announcement

Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is one of the most anticipated romantic films of the year. While Indian audiences eagerly await this classic Bollywood love story, the makers are now ready to spread the magic of love overseas in Russia! Recently, producer Varun Bagla took to his social media to unveil the official Russian poster of the film, confirming its release in Russia on July 11.

The poster, featuring details in the Russian language, hints at the film’s potential to captivate global audiences with its soulful storytelling. Gearing up for a worldwide release on July 11, the film promises to offer a fresh and heartwarming experience to romantic film buffs. With the chemistry between Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor at its core, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan stands out for its exploration of love through chance encounters, heartbreak, betrayal, and the quiet intensity of unspoken admiration.

The film’s emotional depth is elevated by Vishal Mishra’s evocative musical score, adding soul and resonance to this romantic musical. The teaser, posters, and songs have already received a warm response from audiences. With its timeless themes of love and longing, the film is all set to usher in a new wave of romantic cinema. Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written and created by Mansi Bagla, with music by Vishal Mishra. Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, this romantic musical hits cinemas worldwide on July 11, 2025.

