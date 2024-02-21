Vikrant Massey Apologises for His 6-Year-Old Controversial Tweet

Actor Vikrant Massey finds himself embroiled in controversy as an old tweet from 2018 resurfaces, stirring fresh outrage on social media. The tweet, originally in connection to the gangrape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir, featured a cartoon depicting Lord Ram and Goddess Sita. Massey, responding to the renewed scrutiny, issued an apology on Wednesday, expressing regret for any offence caused.

"In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I'd like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign, or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also realize the distasteful nature of it. The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper. And I'd with utmost humility like to apologize to each and everyone who has been hurt," Massey stated.

What Was Vikrant Massey's 2018 Tweet?

The controversial tweet included an editorial cartoon with Goddess Sita purportedly saying to Lord Ram, “I'm so glad I was kidnapped by Ravan and not by your bhakts!” Along with the cartoon, Vikrant Massey had written on X [formerly Twitter]: “Half-baked potatoes and half-baked nationalists will only cause a pain in the gut. #KathuaCase #Unnao #Shame.” The tweet, now deleted, resurfaced on social media platforms, reigniting public scrutiny.

The recent uproar follows shortly after Vikrant Massey revealed in an interview that he was raised in a diverse and accepting family environment where his relatives practiced different religions. This revelation was made during his appearance on the program "Unfiltered" hosted by Samdish Viran.

“My brother's name is Moeen, I am called Vikrant. You would wonder why the name Moeen. He converted to Islam, and my family let him change his religion. They said, ‘Beta, if you find satisfaction in this, go ahead…He converted at the age of 17, it is a big step. My mother is Sikhni, my father is a Church-going Christian, he goes to church twice a week. From a young age, I have seen a lot of arguments related to religion and spirituality,” Massey said.

My father was questioned by my extended relatives about how he could ‘allow' that [brother's conversion]. He said that was none of their business. ‘He is my son, he is only answerable to me and has all the rights to choose what he wants.' After seeing this, I went on my own quest, wondering what exactly is religion. It is man-made,” Vikrant Massey added.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's "12th Fail." The actor is gearing up for his roles in the highly anticipated sequel "Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba" and "The Sabarmati Report," where he will share the screen with the talented Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna.