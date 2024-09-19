Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna announce new release date of 'The Sabarmati Report'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 : Keeping fans on their toes by building more excitement among them, actor Vikrant Massey has finally unveiled the new release date of 'The Sabarmati Report' after getting postponed for the third time.

On Thursday, Vikrant took to his Instagram handle and shared the new poster along with the new release date of the much-awaited film.

Sharing the poster, he wrote, "The burning truth will be out on 15th November! Stay Tuned!#TheSabarmatiReport only in cinemas!"

The film was earlier slated to release in May and then it was announced to hit the theatres on August 2. Now, makers have locked the date, it will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

This Ranjan Chandel's directorial delves into the details of the incident that took place on the Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002, near Godhra railway station in Gujarat.

In the film, Vikrant plays a vernacular journalist, Samar Kumar, who teams up with a fellow reporter portrayed by Raashii Khanna, and a senior anchor played by Ridhi Dogra.

The film is helmed by Ranjan Chandel. Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan serve as the producers of the film.

Raashii Khanna is gearing up to share the screen space with Vikrant Massey yet again in their next film 'Talakhon Mein Ek', which is slated to release soon.

She also has a Telugu film titled 'Telusu Kada' in the pipeline.

Vikrant Massey is garnering praise for his performance in crime thriller 'Sector 36'.

Inspired by true events, Sector 36 chronicles the disappearance of several children from a local slum, leaving a local police officer to unravel an unsettling truth in a shocking sequence of events.

'Sector 36' explores themes of power, crime and social inequality. The film follows a police officer clashing with a cunning serial killer in a chilling investigation that uncovers secrets.

