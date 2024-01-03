Vikrant Messy Starrer '12th Fail' Surpasses Expectations, Dominates OTT

"12th Fail," based on a true story and directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, has been capturing audience attention for a considerable period. It hit theaters on October 27, 2023. Despite limited promotional efforts during its theatrical release, the film achieved tremendous success at the Box Office, primarily due to exceptionally positive word-of-mouth. Even though the audience reach was restricted as the movie premiered in a limited number of theaters, approximately 600 screens, the film garnered approximately ₹20 crore domestically and earned ₹66.5 crore worldwide during its 52-day theatrical run. After the succeful Theater run this movie was released on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 29.

The subsequent OTT release on Disney+ Hotstar expanded its accessibility, allowing millions of eager viewers to watch the movie. Its been 3 days of OTT released and Vikrant Messy's this movie has become one of the most vied movies on the platform, reported by mint. "Within three days of its release on the platform, it has emerged as the most-watched film of 2023. Our viewers have remarkably connected with the vision of the iconic Indian storytelling legend, Vidhu Vinod Chopra. His sincerity and boldness shine through, and we are thrilled by the level of excitement our fans have shown for this heartfelt tale from the heartland!" Said Gavrav Banerjee Head – Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star.

This movie depicts the life of a 12th fail boy who pledges to become an IPS officer, aiming to prove that with determination and hard work, one can achieve anything. Vikrant Massey portrays the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma in this film. The movie has been submitted for the 2024 Oscars.