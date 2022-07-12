'Vikrant Rona' song 'Hey Fakira' introduces Nirup's character out

Bengaluru, July 12 The highly-anticipated song "Hey Fakira" from "Vikrant Rona" is out now after hype about it has been on days before its release.

Apart from being easy on the ears, "Hey Fakira" introduces Nirup Bhandari's character in the film - Sanjeev Gambhira, fondly called Sanju, a happy go lucky man who is returning to his homeland.

Kichcha Sudeep starrer "Vikrant Rona" has been regularly dropping hints and titbits from the film to keep the audience enticed until the release.

Meanwhile, the last-released song "Lullaby" from the playlist of "Vikrant Rona" was appreciated widely. Both its Hindi and Kannada versions became fan favourites. The trailer of "Vikrant Rona", released recently, has also resonated with audiences.

"Vikrant Rona" will release worldwide in 3D on July 28. Starring Kichcha Sudeep, and directed by Anup Bhandari, it also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok. The movie is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios, and Kichcha Creatiions in North India. It is produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film. The film will be distributed in north India by PVR Pictures.

