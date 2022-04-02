'Vikrant Rona' to hit screens on July 28

Chennai, April 2 Director Anup Bhandari's much-awaited mystery thriller 'Vikrant Rona', featuring Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep in the lead, will hit screens on July 28 this year, its makers announced on Saturday.

A special teaser of the 3D film was released by top celebrities in various languages on the occasion of Ugadi.

Telugu Superstar Chiranjeevi released the Telugu teaser of the film, while the Tamil version of the teaser was released by Silambarasan aka Simbu.

Salman Khan released the Hindi version of the teaser while Malayalam superstar Mohanlal released the teaser in Malayalam.

Kichcha Sudeep himself tweeted, "After a long and a beautiful journey, happy to announce that 'Vikrant Rona' will hit the theaters on July 28. 'VikrantRonaJuly28' in cinemas worldwide in 3D."

Ever since the makers launched a glimpse of the movie last year, and released it in 3D in theatres across the country, it has created huge excitement and curiosity amongst the audience. The film, a pan world 3D film, is to be released across 50 countries.

Zee Studios in association with Shalini Artss have bankrolled 'Vikrant Rona', which apart from Sudeep, will also feature Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari, and Neetha Ashok in important roles.The pan world 3D film will be released in five Indian languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. It is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin and English.

