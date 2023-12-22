Vin Diesel accused of sexual assault, Former assistant lists explicit details

A former assistant to the actor Vin Diesel filed a lawsuit against him on Thursday alleging that he sexually battered her in 2010 and that she was fired from her job just hours later.In the lawsuit, filed in a Los Angeles court, the former assistant Asta Jonasson alleges that Diesel assaulted her in an Atlanta hotel room while the duo were working on the movie Fast 5.Asta Jonasson said her first assignment after being hired by the "Fast and Furious" star's company was to travel to Atlanta in September 2010 during the filming of "Fast Five."

There, she was tasked with helping Diesel leave a hotel in the early morning hours after entertaining multiple women in a suite, before paparazzi were alerted to his whereabouts."Alone in the hotel suite with him, Vin Diesel sexually assaulted Ms Jonasson. Vin Diesel forcibly grabbed Ms Jonasson, groped her breasts, and kissed her. Ms Jonasson struggled continually to break free of his grasp, while repeatedly saying no.

Vin Diesel then escalated his assault," the suit said, with the actor trying to pull down his assistant's underwear.The suit stated that Jonasson fled to a bathroom, where Diesel pursued her, and forced her to touch him. He then pinned her against a wall and masturbated.The following day, Samantha Vincent, the actor's sister and president of One Race, the entertainment company that employed Jonasson, allegedly called and fired her."The message was clear. Ms Jonasson was fired for courageously resisting Vin Diesel's sexual assault, Vin Diesel would be protected, and his sexual assault covered up," the suit said. The civil suit seeks unspecified damages against Diesel, Vincent and their companies. Jonasson has waived the right to anonymity customarily granted to victims of alleged sex abuse.