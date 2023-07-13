Vineet Sreenivasan to direct Hridayam' couple Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshini in a new film

Post the success of Hridayam, reportedly filmmaker Vineeth Sreenivasan will once again team up with Pranav Mohanlal for an interesting movie. The film will apparently also star Nivin Pauly as young Mammootty and Dhyan Sreenivasan as part of the cast.

Not just this, as per reports, the premise of the flick is said to be based on Vineeth and Pranav's fathers Mohanlal and Sreenivasan's initial days in Chennai. The pre-production would start in August as Vineeth has several acting commitments to complete.