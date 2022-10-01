Viola Davis-starrer 'The Woman King' to release in India on Oct 14

Chennai, Oct 1 Director Gina Prince-

Inspired by real women warriors - an all-female fighting force called the Agojie, the historical epic movie follows their story as they fought battle after battle in order to protect the African kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s.

Touted as this season's Academy award contender, 'The Woman King' is also only one of two movies this year to have received the A+ CinemaScore - one of the most prestigious and credible scores to be conferred upon movies based on audience surveys.

More significantly, it is helmed by women on all fronts.

From the Academy, Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy award winning actor Viola Davis to International Emmy award winning Thuso Mbedu, to Lashana Lynch, who has made history as the first Black woman to be cast as 007, to Sheila Atim in the cast to Gina Prince-Bythewood, who has directed the film, the film has only women helming the affairs.

Written by Dana Stevens and Maria Bello, the film has been produced by Cathy Schulman and has cinematography by Polly Morgan.

The Viola Davis-starrer is now all set to make its way to theatres in India on October 14. The movie will release across India in English and Tamil.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor