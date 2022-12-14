Vir Das' fourth comedy special to drop on Dec 26 on Netflix

Mumbai, Dec 14 Indian stand up star and actor Vir Das' new hour standup special 'Landing' will premiere worldwide on Netflix on December 26.

Speaking about the new release, Vir said, "It's exciting to be ending the year with this brand new special. We had a great time recording this in New York. Shot for this in between a crazy world tour for Wanted. I'm looking forward to showcasing this to the world and I'm hoping we get the same love we have gotten so far for the three other specials that have come out so far."

Vir's fourth special with the streamer, which he also directed, is the story of travelling the world, carrying your country with you, and the notion of home. The special is a capstone to Vir having performed the show 183 times in over 25 countries around the world.

'Landing' is a show about freedom, foolishness, the west, the east, and what it means to be a citizen of one nation in a global world.

'Landing' is produced by Rotten Science and Executive Producer Matthew Vaughan.

