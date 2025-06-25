Viral Video: Ishaan Khatter Cracks Hilarious ‘I Fell Joke’ in Paris, Leaves Fans in Splits

In Bollywood, stars like Govinda and Akshay Kumar have long been celebrated for their spontaneous wit and iconic comic timing on screen. Carrying forward this tradition of impromptu humor, actor Ishaan Khatter recently cracked a joke that’s sure to leave you smiling. Can a joke make you laugh and fall in love with Paris at the same time? Ishaan Khatter thinks that it is possible, and his Eiffel Tower joke proves it. The actor won the hearts of his fans with a new joke video he posted recently. The video was shot by him from his Paris Hotel. The video highlights the fun side of the Bollywood star.

Ishaan performs a funny "fall" in front of the Eiffel Tower and can be heard saying, “I fell, tower.” He posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Gire hue jokes.. Bonjour Paris!! Travelled through 4 countries in a day after riding 319kms to make it here!! But I’d say the view is worth it.” Fans are enamoured with the humorous incident. You can watch the video here:

The video shows Ishaan leaving a room while feigning a dramatic stumble against the breathtaking backdrop of the Eiffel Tower. Additionally, Ishaan's appearance in the video is sleek and carefree. With dark trousers, he wears a light grey long-sleeved T-shirt that goes well with the evening's lighting. His hair is styled nicely, which gives his casual look a hint of refinement. His effortless style accentuates his inherent charisma, which further humanises the comical performance.

Fans in the comment section expressed how they enjoyed this humorous video. A fan commented, “Dad jokes! Gotta love them! Ha ha.” Another user commented, “probably the only dad joke I'll laugh at (this is me shooting my shot).” A third user expressed curiosity and wrote, “more curious to know who is behind the camera.” A fourth user said that she laughed only because Ishaan Khatter was cracking this joke and wrote, “Had to laugh coz it’s himmm.” A fifth user commented, “Do you find anything cuter than this today?”

Recently, Ishaan Khatter and his brother Shahid Kapoor went on an exciting bike tour throughout Europe, sharing stunning photos of their journey on Instagram as they travelled through Slovenia, Croatia, and Austria. The pair's picturesque adventures were just posted in a carousel post, which began with a carefree photo of Ishaan walking through gorgeous countryside encircled by majestic mountains and lush green fields. The affectionate moment with Shahid in the next picture demonstrated the brothers' close relationship.

Workwise, Ishaan was last seen in a web series on Netflix - The Royals. With this series, he made his debut on OTT, and makers have announced that season 2 of The Royals is in the pipeline and will be out soon. The series also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, and many more actors.