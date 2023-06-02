Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma to attend FA Cup final

London [UK], June 2 : Star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will attend the FA Cup final on Saturday at Wembley Stadium.

Virat and Anushka, who are fondly called Virushka by their fans, have been invited by one of the popular athleisure brands PUMA (both of them are brand ambassadors) and the prestigious Manchester City Football Club for the FA CUP Finale 2023.

Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the FA Cup Final on Saturday (June 3) at the fabled Wembley Stadium. The 2 clubs have been playing each other for many decades now. Given that now both the team are regularly ranked among the best football teams in the world, their clash is seen as one of the most intense sporting rivalries in the football fraternity. This will be the first time in history that a Manchester Derby will be conducted in the final of FA Cup.

Manchester United will be hoping to win their second title of the season after winning Carabao Cup in March.

Meanwhile, Kohli is gearing up for the ICC World Test Championship final against Australia.

The final between Australia and India is set to take place between June 7 and 11, with June 12 earmarked as the reserve day. In Test Cricket, Virat Kohli has scored 8416 runs in 183 innings.

His highest score 254 was against South Africa in 2019. He has scored 28 centuries and 28 half-centuries in Test format. His batting average is 48.93. Kohli started off the year 2023 with an ODI century against Sri Lanka. He continued his brilliant performances in big events, being the second-highest run-scorer, and highest-run scorer for India in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

In four matches, he scored 297 runs at an average of 49.50, with best score of 186.Kohli had a great IPL 2023 season, in 14 matches of IPL 2023, he has scored 639 runs at an average of 53.25 and a strike rate above 139. He has scored two centuries and six fifties this season, with best score of 101*. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league so far.

Talking about Anushka's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, and will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

