Virat Kohli drops unseen pictures of Anushka, Vamika on Mother's Day

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14 : On the occasion of Mother's Day 2023, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli dropped an unseen picture of his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Taking to Instagram, Virat shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "Happy Mother's Day @anushkasharma."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

The first picture feature a silhouette of Anushka and Vamika enjoying a serene view from their balcony.

The second and the third pictures feature some throwback moments with his mom and Anushka's mom from their wedding.

Soon after he dropped the images, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Anushka commented, "Thank you," followed by a red heart emoticon.

"Pure bliss," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Happy Mother's Day Anushka mam."

Virat and Anushka tied the knot on December 11 in Italy and are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo was blessed with Vamika on January 11, 2021.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Virat is currently the sixth-highest run scorer in IPL 2023. He has scored 420 runs in 11 matches at an average of 42.00. He has scored six half-centuries in IPL 2023. His side, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on Sunday.

RCB is at seventh place in the points table with five wins and six losses, with a total of 10 points. RR is in fifth position with six wins and six losses. They have a total of 12 points.

Anushka, on the other hand, will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress' which will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor