Vishal Shelke on making his debut as a music composer with 'JugJugg Jeeyo'

Mumbai, June 20 Music composer Vishal Shelke talks about his debut in music direction with Dharma Productions' upcoming family drama 'JugJugg Jeeyo' starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.

Vishal composed the song 'Nain Ta Heere', which expresses the love story between Kukoo and Naina, portrayed by Varun and Kiara.

Talking about his experience of collaborating with singers Guru Randhawa and Asees Kaur, Vishal says: "Azeem Dayani who is Music supervisor helped in the voice casting. Raj Mehta who is the director of the film knew exactly what he wanted. Guru is a rockstar."

"His voice made this song more romantic and perfectly matched to the on-screen Varun. We chose Asees for the female part; she sang soulfully. I think the voice casting was just perfect for 'Nain Ta Heere'."

However, Vishal was supposed to make his Bollywood debut in 'Good Newwz' in 2019 to be picturised on Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor. But finally 'JugJugg Jeeyo' proved to be Vishal's debut project.

Sharing the anecdote, he says: "I had composed this song around three years back when I was in Punjab and sent it to Shashank sir, who has directed 'Humpty Sharma ki Dulhania' and 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania'. He loved the song immediately and locked it for 'Good Newwz' directed by Raj Mehta. It was going to be a romantic number between Akshay Kumar and Kareena."

"But like they say, every song has its own destination. Finally the song was selected in Dharma Productions' 'Jugjugg Jeeyo', which features the beautiful Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan. This is perhaps how my dream was meant to come true."

Looking back on his musical journey, the composer says: "I don't have a background in this industry, so in all honesty, I didn't have any Godfather, but my journey is filled with people who have inspired me and guided me throughout."

"Like everyone I also had my own share of struggle and went through a real difficult time, I had even left my high paying IT job to pursue my dream, But ultimately patience paid off and I got the biggest break any composer can dream of."

Ask him about his mentors in showbiz and Vishal adds: "Shashank Khaitaan who selected and backed the song, Azeem Dayani for helping in the entire process and Raj Mehta, the director of the movie who made the final selection of this song, are my mentors and guides. Starting your journey can take time but once it starts, you must enjoy the ride and celebrate the destination."

So, what are his upcoming projects? "Currently, I am working on an independent album with a music label. I have also been signed for another Bollywood project, the details of which I will share with my fans and the media in due time," Vishal concludes.

Backed by Viacom 18 and Dharma Productions, 'Jugjugg Jeeyo' is all set to release in theatres on June 24.

