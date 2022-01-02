Vishal's film with Adhik Ravichandran titled 'Mark Antony'

Chennai, Jan 2 Actor Vishal's much-awaited action entertainer that is to be directed by director Adhik Ravichandran has been titled 'Mark Antony'.

Taking to social media, Vishal said, 'Here is the Explosive Title Look of #V33. #MarkAntony."

The film, Vishal disclosed, would be a pan-Indian action film that would be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

The actor also said that shooting for the film would commence in February this year.

Only a few hours before announcing the title of the film, the makers had disclosed that actor S.J. Suryah would be playing a pivotal role in the film.

Suryah himself was super excited about this film, and had gone on to call it a second 'Maanaadu'. The actor had also confessed that he had been amazed by director Adhik Ravi's narration.

"What a narration! Sureshot Thumbs up! We can call this 'Maanaadu 2'. The screenplay is that good. This too will go beyond borders," he wrote.

