Vishnu Manchu shares heartfelt note on working with Akshay Kumar in 'Kannappa'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 : Actor Vishnu Manchu, who is busy working on his dream project 'Kannappa,' shared a picture with his co-star Akshay Kumar along with an emotional note about their collaboration.

Taking to his Instagram on Saturday, the actor posted a picture and expressed his feelings about working with Akshay Kumar.

Along with the picture, Vishnu posted, "What a shoot it has been with @akshaykumar. Learnt. Laughed. And now missing the action. Looking forward for many more."

The film marks Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's debut in the Telugu film industry, although he has previously worked in the South for the film 'Robo.'

The film is inspired by the narrative of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva. Mohan Babu produced the film. Vishnu Manchu plays the titular character in the film, who also wrote the screenplay of the film based on a story developed by Paruchuri Gopala Krishna, G Nageswara Reddy, Eshwar Reddy, and Thota Prasadnaidu.

The film will feature names such as Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Sarath Kumar, and Brahmanandam in key roles.

Talking about Akshay, he was last seen in the movie 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', also starring Tiger Shroff. Akshay described the film as a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch.

The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan'.

