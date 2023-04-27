Vivek Agnihotri refuses Filmfare Awards despite nomination in 7 categories

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has said no to the upcoming Filmfare Awards where his film The Kashmir Files is nominated in as many as seven categories including Best Director. Vivek said he doesn't want to be part of an “oppressive and corrupt system or awards which treats writers, directors and other HODs & crew members of a film inferior to and/or as slaves to stars”. Reacting to a tweet about the Filmfare nominations this year, Vivek wrote a long note slamming the awards and talked about the rise of a new parallel Hindi film industry.

— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 27, 2023

Vivek Agnihotri took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "I learnt from media that The Kashmir Files is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards. Here is why (sic)."His tweet further read, "I refuse to be part of any oppressive and corrupt system or awards which treats writers, directors and other HODs & crew members of a film as inferior to and/or as slaves to stars. My congratulations to all those who win and more to those who do not. The brighter side is that I am not alone. Slowly but steadily, a parallel Hindi film industry is emerging. Making an announcement about Filmfare, Vivek wrote on Twitter on Thursday, “I learnt from media that #TheKashmirFiles is nominated in 7 categories for the 68th Filmfare Awards. But I politely refuse to be part of these unethical and anti-cinema awards. Here is why: According to Filmfare, other than the stars, nobody has a face. Nobody matters. That’s why, in the sycophant and unethical world of Filmfare, Master Directors like Sanjay Bhansali or Sooraj Barjatya have no faces. Sanjay Bhansali looks like Alia Bhatt, Sooraj like Mr. Bachchan and Annes Bazmi like Karthik Aryan. It’s not that a filmmaker’s dignity comes from Filmfare Awards but this humiliating system must end.”He continued, “Therefore, as my protest and dissent against a corrupt, unethical and sycophant establishment of Bollywood, I have decided to not accept such awards. I refuse to be part of any oppressive and corrupt system or awards which treats writers, directors and other HODs & crew members of a film inferior to and/or as slaves to starsBesides Vivek being nominated in the Best Director category for The Kashmir Files, the film is also nominated for Best Film, Best Screenplay, Anupam Kher nominated for Best Actor, Mithun Chakraborty and Darshan Kumar for Best Supporting Actor. It was one of the highest grossing Hindi films last year.

