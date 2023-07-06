Vivek Agnihotri takes a dig at Prabhas starrer Salaar for glorifying violence

The much-anticipated teaser of Salaar, featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran, was unveiled. The teaser, showcasing intense action sequences in just over a minute, prompted Vivek Agnihotri to take to Twitter, seemingly criticising the portrayal of violence. Without mentioning any names, Vivek Agnihotri expressed his thoughts on Twitter this morning, stating that the depiction of "extreme violence" in cinema is being perceived as talent. It appears that the director's tweet may be indirectly targeting actor Prabhas as he also referred to the promotion of a non-actor as the "greatest talent."

Without taking any names, Vivek tweeted, “People aren’t born violent. Your children’s minds are conditioned by glamourising violence in popular literature, cinema and politics by industry leaders who should be actually inspiring young minds for peace. In such a violent world only solution is #CreativeConsciousness."He continued, “Now glamourising extreme violence in cinema is also considered talent. Promoting nonsense cinema is considered a bigger talent. Promoting a non-actor as biggest star is considered biggest talent. And assuming audience is super-dumb is mother of all talent."

Salaar teaser finally dropped on Thursday morning, with Prabhas taking over an avatar of “the most violent" man. The teaser, which released at 5:12am, has taken the internet by storm, quite literally. Prabhas fans are super duper excited to see their beloved star in hardcore action mode in Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE.Hombale Films’ Salaar Part 1: CEASEFIRE is set to feature a stellar ensemble cast including Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu. The highly anticipated film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 28, 2023, in five languages including Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi.