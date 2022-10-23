Vivek Oberoi celebrates 12 years of 'Rakht Charitra'

Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi's political action thriller film 'Rakht Charitra' turned 12 on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Vivek shared a couple of posts which he captioned, "Seedhe log hamesha tedhe hi dikhte hai ...Loved playing this intense and power-packed character #PratapRavi in @rgvzoomin directorial #Rakhtacharitra .12 years to this cinematic wonder.. extremely grateful to all."

In the posts, Vivek shared a few glimpses from the film.

Helmed by Ram Gopal Verma, the film also starred Radhika Apte, Shatrughan Sinha, Kichcha Sudeep and Sushant Singh in prominent roles.

The film got massive responses from the audience and Vivek also received a lot of appreciation for his performance in the film.

The second instalment of the film 'Rakht Charitra-2' was released later in the same year.

Meanwhile, Vivek was recently seen in a Malayalam film 'Kaduva' along with Prithviraj Sukumaran and received a lot of appreciation for his role.

He will be next seen in an upcoming action thriller web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Apart from that, he also has MX Player's web series 'Dharavi Bank' along with veteran actor Suniel Shetty and Sonali Kulkarni.

