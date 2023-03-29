Vivian Dsena confirms converting to Islam in 2019

Vivan Dsena, who was last seen in TV show Sirf Tum, has always kept his personal life away from the limelight. However, it's now out in the open that the actor got married last year and is now father of a four-month-old baby girl. In his recent interview with Bombay Times, the actor also talked about following Islam even though he was born a Christian.

Yes, I am married and have a four-month-old daughter. What's the big deal about it, and how is this anyone's concern? We would have announced the news of my marriage and the arrival of my daughter, but when I thought the time was right," Times Of India quoted the actor saying. During the interview, Vivian Dsena opened up about following Islam. "Nothing much has changed in my life. I was born Christian, and I follow Islam now. I started following Islam during the holy month of Ramadan in 2019. I find a lot of peace and solace in praying five times a day. So, here I put all the unsought speculations to rest," the actor was quoted saying. The couple have named their daughter Layan Vivian Dsena.