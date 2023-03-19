Scattered light rain, thunderstorms likely in J&K

Srinagar, March 19 The weather was inclement in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT office said on Sunday that scattered light rain/thundershowers are likely to occur during the next 24 hours.

"Scattered light rain/thunderstorms is likely to occur in J&K during next 24 hours," an off of the Meteorological (MeT) department said.

Srinagar had 5.5, Pahalgam 1.2 and Gulmarg minus 0.4 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Drass town had minus 4.6 and Leh minus 3.2 as the minimum temperature.

