"Void hard to fill": PM Modi condoles death of DMDK chief Vijayakanth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of Tamil actor and DMDK chief Vijaykanth, who died at a private hospital in Chennai today, Thursday, December 28. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi wrote, “Extremely saddened by the passing away of Thiru Vijayakanth Ji."

“A legend of the Tamil film world, his charismatic performances captured the hearts of millions. As a political leader, he was deeply committed to public service, leaving a lasting impact on Tamil Nadu’s political landscape," the Prime Minister said.He added, “His passing leaves a void that will be hard to fill. He was a close friend and I fondly recall my interactions with him over the years. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, fans and numerous followers. Om Shanti."

Vijayakanth passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on 28 December. He was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. As per the hospital, Vijayakanth was on ventilatory support following his admission for pneumonia.Earlier in the day, his party said that Vijayakanth had tested positive for COVID and was put on a ventilator due to breathing issues, however, the hospital bulletin said he battled pneumonia. Hospital sources told PTI that the party issued that statement even before the results for the second round of samples were available