Lok Sabha Election 2024: Kiccha Sudeep After Casting His Vote in Bengaluru Says, “Voting Is a Hope, Not an Assurance” (Watch Video)

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [Inida], April 26 : Actor Kiccha Sudeepa cast his vote at the polling booth in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Friday during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The actor, clad in white casual attire, arrived at his designated polling station in Karnataka to get his finger inked.

#LokSabhaElections2024 | "It is a big day. Voting is a hope, not an assurance. The problems are rising in our country. Now, the request should not be for people to come out to vote but for the political leaders for whom we are voting,"says Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep after he… pic.twitter.com/iBsiQN6Inf — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2024

Following his participation in the democratic process, Kiccha Sudeepa urged the citizens to exercise their right to vote. After casting his vote, he told ANI, "It is a big day. Voting is a hope, not an assurance. The problems are rising in our country. Now, the request should not be for people to come out to vote but for the political leaders for whom we are voting."At the Karnataka assembly elections in May 2023, Kiccha Sudeep extended his support to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during the high-octane elections campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party, a move that was heavily criticised by the opposition.

Exactly one-half of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Congress-ruled Karanataka is polling currently in the second phase. The seats polling in Phase 1 in the state are Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, and Kolar. The BJP grabbed the bulk of the electoral spoils in the 2019 Lok Sabha Sabha elections, winning 25 of the 28 seats.

This time, however, the BJP has set aside three seats for the JDS, its alliance partner in the state. The three constituencies where the JDS has put candidates are Hassan, Mandya, and Kolar. Polling for the second phase in 88 seats across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) began at 7 am on Friday and will conclude at 6 pm. The first phase of voting for the seven-phased general elections was conducted successfully on April 19 in 102 constituencies across 21 states and UTs. According to the Election Commission, the overall voter turnout in the opening phase was recorded at over 62 per cent. The third phase of the elections will be held on May 7.

