VVS Laxman latest celeb to laud Adivi Sesh's 'Major'
By IANS | Published: June 22, 2022 01:06 PM 2022-06-22T13:06:04+5:30 2022-06-22T13:20:06+5:30
Hyderabad, June 22 Even a few weeks after its debut, the Adivi Sesh-starrer 'Major' is still doing well in theatres.
While popular leaders, politic, and dignitaries have praised the biographical film, ex-India cricketer VVS Laxman is the most recent celebrity to join the list.
After watching the Sashi Kiran Tikka's directorial, the cricketer tweeted about his experience: "Just finished watching Major and I have to say it's not just a film but an emotion. A really inspiring story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that hits you right in the feels. Great job by Adivi Sesh to take it to another level. A must-watch!"
In a flash, Adivi Sesh replied: "An extraordinary moment. Thank you Laxman sir. When a National Icon likes your art. All the blessings of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan."
Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi, and Murali Sharma are all featured prominently in the blockbuster film.
