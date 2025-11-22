Wamiqa Gabbi shares unfiltered late-night thoughts before calling it a day

Mumbai, Nov 22 Bollywood actress Wamiqa Gabbi wrapped up her day with a burst of honesty as she shared a slew of pictures “for no reason” and said that she was “exhausted” to frame her thoughts.

Taking to Instagram, the hazel-eyed actress shared a string of closeup images of herself and said that she wrote a caption for “no reason.”

Framing her thoughts, she wrote: “Premiqa is exhausted today…. posting these pictures for no reason… writing this caption for no reason… realising that I don’t need to write any of this while writing this… okay! (sic)”

“Maybe I should stop writing and rest… umm…. Maybe after eating something sweet… but I hope I rest… wait… why am I still writing? Okay

Talking about her work, Wamiqa was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf, a fantasy romantic comedy directed by Karan Sharma. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, and Seema Pahwa.

She will be a part of the highly discussed sequel, "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", co-starring Ayushmaan Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the project will get a theatrical release next Holi on March 4, 2026.

Wamiqa also has "Bhooth Bangla", "Kuku Ki Kundali", "Tiki Taka", and "Goodachari 2".

“Bhoot Bangla” is by Priyadarshan. The film brings the iconic trio of Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The project will also see Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Mithila Palkar in crucial roles, along with others.

The Priyadarshan's directorial has been produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms in collaboration with Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films. The film is co-produced by Faara Sheikh and Vedant Baali.

The story of the movie has been written by Akash A Kaushik and the screenplay by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair, and Priyadarshan. The dialogues have been penned by Rohan Shankar.

"Bhooth Bangla" is slated for a theatrical release on April 2, 2026.

