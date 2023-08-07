Wamiqa Gabbi to share screen space with Varun Dhawan in Atlee's film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 : Actor Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen sharing screen space with Varun Dhawan in Atlee's new film.

Expressing her excitement about the project, Wamiqa in a statement said, "I am thrilled and grateful to be a part of this project. The opportunity to work alongside Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh is is definitely something I’m looking forward to. I have been looking and waiting to do a full commercial Hindi project and this is just it. And I’m really excited to be working and collaborating with Murad sir and Atlee."

However, Atlee and Varun have not officially revealed anything about their collaboration.

Meanwhile, Atlee is all set to come up with an action-packed film 'Jawan' with superstar Shah Rukh Khan on September 7.

Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi will be seen sharing the screen with SRK in the film. Deepika Padukone also has a special appearance in the movie.In 'Jawan', fans will also see Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra and Ridhi Dogra in important roles.

'Jawan' is SRK’s second release of 2023 after 'Pathaan', which broke several box office records and turned out to be the biggest hit of SRK's career so far. Pathaan was released after SRK’s four-year-long hiatus from films.

