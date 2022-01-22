'Wannabe Red Hot Chilli Pepper': Deepika Padukone sizzles in 'Gehraiyaan' promotions

Wowing fans with drop-dead gorgeous pictures of herself, Deepika Padukone set the internet ablaze with her "red hot chilli pepper" look for the promotion of her upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan.'

Deepika hopped to her Instagram handle to share a few pictures and a reel video to showcase her look for the film promotions.

Decked up in a red latex plunging neckline dress, the 'Piku' star looked stunning. The actor dusted off the look with a pair of textured red coloured stilettos heels.

Skipping the jewellery, the diva grabbed the eyeballs with her dewy makeup look consisting of a bold plum-red lip shade. She kept her statement bob-cut wavy hair loose.

The 'Padmavat' actor captioned the reel video as "Wannabe Red Hot Chilli Pepper..."

The alluring post accumulated more than one million likes and thousands of comments within a few minutes of being shared.

For the unversed, promotions of the upcoming Shakun Batra directorial romantic movie have been going on in full swing since the makers dropped the film's trailer on January 20.

The much-awaited movie looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones' life path.

Apart from Deepika, the film stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead along with Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles.

Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18 and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the Amazon Original movie will have its OTT world premiere across more than 240 countries and territories on February 11, 2022.

( With inputs from ANI )

