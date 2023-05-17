Want a strong back? Take cue from Fardeen Khan's workout

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 17 : On Wednesday, actor Fardeen Khan gave out major fitness inspiration.

He dropped a video of him exercising in a gym. The clip shows Fardeen nailing an inclined dumbbell row.

"I lift things up and put them down - my back workout in a nutshell! #fitnessmotivation #reelsinstagram #workoutwednesday," he captioned the post.

Fardeen's video has garnered several likes and comments.

"Praying and wishing for amazing times ahead for you....your looking motivated and disciplined...keep sharing us with your inspiration," a social media user commented.

"Quite inspirational," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, after almost 11 years, Fardeen will put a full stop to his hiatus from the silver screen.

He is making his comeback with 'Visfot', which is the Hindi remake of the Venezuelan film Rock Paper Scissors (2012), which was the Venezuelan entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 85th Academy Awards.

It is being directed by Kookie Gulati and also stars Riteish Deshmukh. Fardeen was last seen in the 2010 film Dulha Mil Gaya, in which he co-starred with Sushmita Sen.

