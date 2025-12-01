"Want to see you as a mother...": Madhuri Dixit recalls MF Husain's special visit to Denver in the US

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 1 : There are some friendships in the film industry that outlast fame, and Madhuri Dixit's bond with legendary artist MF Husain remains one of them.

The artist was known for his extraordinary admiration for the actress who served as the muse for some of his most celebrated paintings. Madhuri has now recalled how Husain once flew across the world to visit her when she was living in Denver (in the United States). She said he told her that he had already seen her "as a big actor and a star, and as a wife," and now wanted to witness a new phase of her life as a "mother."

"He was there, and I was in Denver. He said, 'I have seen you as a big actor and a star, and as a wife. Now I want to see you as a mother, and I want to come and visit you in Denver.' So, he came to Denver and visited us just to see me around my kids and, you know, to see me as a mother," Madhuri told ANI.

Madhuri also spoke about their creative conversations and how Husain never hesitated to respond honestly to her work. She explained that he would share candid feedback, sometimes saying "I like the scene," and at other times admitting, "I didn't like it." Madhuri went on to recall once asking him what a particular painting meant, to which he replied that viewers must interpret art for themselves.

"For him, it would have been another, you know, another pehlu (dimension) to discover and react to. And he would tell me, 'I like the scene or I didn't like it, or this was this, this was that.' Like I said earlier, when we were talking, he would paint, and I said, 'Hussainji, through this painting, what are you trying to say?' He said, 'I'm the artist. I've painted it. The interpretation has to be done by you. You have to tell me what you see in this painting,'" she added.

Madhuri Dixit, considered one of Bollywood's most iconic stars, has appeared in over 100 films and won six Filmfare Awards. Honoured with the Padma Shri in 2008, she is celebrated for her remarkable contribution to Indian cinema. Madhuri made her acting debut in Abodh (1984), but it was her breakout role in Tezaab (1988) that launched her to fame. She went on to dominate the industry with hit films like Ram Lakhan, Parinda, Ilaaka, and Khalnayak.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor