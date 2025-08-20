War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Film Nears Rs 200 Crore Mark in India

War 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s spy action thriller War 2 is inching toward the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office. The film, released on August 14, clashed with Rajinikanth’s Coolie and has performed well despite tough competition. According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 8.25 crore on Tuesday, Day 6 of its release. With this, its net collection stands at Rs 192.75 crore. The movie recorded 23.42 percent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, with night shows drawing the highest turnout at 32.96 percent.

War 2 opened with Rs 52 crore on Day 1 and followed with Rs 57.85 crore on Friday. Collections dropped to Rs 33.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 32.65 crore on Sunday. The film earned Rs 8.75 crore on Monday before adding Rs 8.25 crore on Tuesday.

Made on a reported budget of Rs 325 to 400 crore, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Yash Raj Films. The story follows secret agent Kabir Dhaliwal, accused of betraying the nation, as RAW assigns another agent to capture him. The movie stars Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and Anil Kapoor, with a runtime of 2 hours and 50 minutes.