Warner Bros to adapt Emmy-nominated series 'Meerkat Manor' into animated feature

Washington [US], April 17 : Warner Bros Pictures Animation is set to take audiences on wild adventure with the adaptation of Animal Planet's beloved documentary series 'Meerkat Manor' into a feature film.

Drawing inspiration from the success of franchises like 'Happy Feet', the studio aims to bring the charming meerkats of the Kalahari Desert to life in a whole new way, Deadline has confirmed.

Originally aired on Discovery's Animal Planet in 2005, 'Meerkat Manor' quickly became a fan favourite, captivating audiences with the trials and triumphs of the Whiskers family.

With its storytelling and cinematography, the Emmy-nominated documentary series reached millions of households worldwide.

According to a report by Deadline, the upcoming animated adaptation will utilize photoreal animation techniques to recreate the magic of the original series, providing audiences with a visually stunning and immersive experience.

The film is being produced by Seth Green and Tracy Falco of The Green Room, with original series creator Caroline Hawkins and Clare Birks of Oxford Scientific Films serving as executive producers.

Bill Damaschke, President of Warner Bros Pictures Animation, expressed his excitement about the project in an interview obtained by Deadline.

"We look forward to creating a photoreal animated family adventure for the next generation and seeing our meerkat friends make their feature film debut in a way they've never been seen before," he stated.

With production underway and anticipation building, creator Caroline Hawkins shared her delight at the prospect of seeing her beloved characters on the big screen "Warner Bros is the natural home for this movie, and I am delighted to be partnering with Tracy, Seth, and Bill whose visionary expertise is second to none."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor