Waseem Mushtaq's wife unwell, he plans to surprise her on V-Day

Mumbai, Feb 13 Actor Waseem Mushtaq, who plays the character of Lalit Kashyap in TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka 2', and is married to director and producer Ayshaa Saeed Mir, he says this Valentine's Day will be more challenging for him.

He says: "I'm excited yet nervous about this Valentine's Day. As every year it was my wife who used to organise a surprise and treat me but this year she is on bed rest. She's got a slipped disc. So now it's my duty to make her feel loved and special. I'm really thankful to her for making my life so easy and stress-free."

The actor continues and reveals his plan and says: "I'm going to make our time special by watching our wedding albums and videos. We will get to live our special moments again. I'm also going to remember our initial days. Later will cook something she loves and bake a cake for her. I'm also planning to gift her."

The actor has earlier featured in TV shows such as 'Bhagyavidhaata', 'Mere Angne Mein' and 'Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum.'

