Watch: Ankita Lokhande's Outburst at Media During Swatantra Veer Savarkar Screening, Netizens React

Ankita Lokhande, who has been in the spotlight due to her behavior in the Bigg Boss house, has once again found herself embroiled in controversies. She was recently spotted at the Swatantra Veer Savarkar movie screening where she was seen standing and lashing out at media personnel asking them to maintain decorum, within no time, a video of Ankita getting angry at the media went viral.

In Video Ankita told media, “Listen, film chal rahi hai, bahar chaliye. This is not right ya. This is not done. Film chal rahi hai andar. Thoda sa rakh lo yaar, kya baat hai yeh?” From the video, it seemed like they were trying to enter the hall when Ankita checked them for their behavior.

Celebrity reporter Viral Bhayani posted this video on his social media account. While some fans commented that, they hated her, this time she was right, others blamed her that she is doing overacting. One user commented, " I hate her but this time she is right". Another user wrote," By chance She got one movie, and she thinks that she is Kareena Kapoor." In Video we can see Bigg boss Finalist Abhishek Kumar and khanzadi going inside the theater users in a funny way questioned that, "Why Abhishek and khanzadi are laughing."

Swatantra Veer Savarkar movie is biographical film on the life of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. It is directed, co-written, and co-produced by Randeep Hooda, who is also playing Veer Savarkar, Ankita Lokhande is playing role of his wife. So far movie is getting positive response from everyone.