Watch: Honey Singh Gives It Back to Badshah's 'Papa Ka Comeback' Comment, Video Goes Viral

Bollywood's one of the top Rappers Badshah and Honey Singh were once good friend but now they are each other's enemies. Few days back, Badshah made comment on Honey Singh in an event, to which Honey Singh has now responded. The video of Honey Singh's reply is going viral on social media.

Recently, at Badshah's concert, some people started shouting Honey Singh's name. After which Badshah had commented about Honey Singh. After that the king came to the people and said - 'Give me a pen and paper. I have brought a gift for you. I will write some songs which will help your papa to comeback. This video of Badshah went viral on social media. Now Honey Singh has replied on this.

Honey Singh had performed in a party on the day of Holi. Where he responded to Badshah's comment without taking his name. This video of him also gone viral on social media. He said- Everyone tells me to reply, reply, what should I reply. You guys have already responded to all the comments very well. I don't even need to open my mouth. I don't need to speak. You guys are crazy. Honey Singh is crazy, and his fans are also crazy.

Talking about work front, many music videos of Honey Singh have been released recently. His recent release was Vigdiyan Heeran with Urvashi Rautela. Urvashi and Honey's comeback is loved by audience. They last worked together after Love Dose (2014)