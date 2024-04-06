Watch: Rashmika Mandanna plays bow and arrow game, calls it 'fun day'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 : Actor Rashmika Mandanna is enjoying her vacation to the fullest. Recently, she shared a video where she was enjoying a bow and arrow game.

The 'Pushpa' actor dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "What a fun day" with heart emojis.

Rashmika wore a pink outfit and blue denim with sunglasses and can be seen playing the game.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5bPqkZtbXJ/

As soon as she posted the video, fans reacted to the post and dropped fire and heart emoticons.

A user wrote, "Our very own Indian wonder woman."

Another fan commented, "Cuteness overloaded."

Recently, Rashmika celebrated her 28th birthday in the UAE. She gave an inside glimpse into her birthday celebrations, like doing a little workout and enjoying her coffee, soaking in the sun.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of Rashmika's upcoming film 'The Girlfriend' treated fans with first-look posters on this special occasion.

Taking to X, the film's production house, Geetha Arts, shared two posters featuring Rashmika Mandanna while sending the 'National Crush' birthday wishes.

Sharing the posters, they wrote, "Her eyes smile before she does. And they speak the words that she won't Introducing #TheGirlfriend Wishing the National crush, the ever joyous & cheerful @iamRashmikaa very Happy Birthday."

It seems Rashmika is playing the role of a college student in the movie.

In the first poster, she looks shy and cheerful in a beige kurta and stole wrapped around her neck. Rashmika is seen holding a pen in her hands in a scene from the college.

In the next picture, Rashmika can be seen with a bag on her shoulders as she walks in the corridor of her college.

The movie is helmed by director Rahul Ravindran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Allu Arvind, Sreenivasa Kumar, and Dheeraj Mogilineni under their banners Geetha Arts, Mass Movie Makers, and Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment.

'The Girlfriend' is touted to be a solo-led thriller by Rashmika.

Interestingly, the teaser of 'The Girlfriend' will be unveiled today on Rashmika's big day.

Rashmika has dubbed for the teaser in five languages Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Apart from 'The Girlfriend', Rashmika will also be seen in the action-drama film 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' with Allu Arjun and opposite Vicky Kaushal in 'Chhava'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor